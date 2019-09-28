EKU Center Presents AMERICA - 50th Anniversary Tour

EKU Center for the Arts 1 Hall Drive, Richmond, Kentucky 40475

EKU Center Presents AMERICA - 50th Anniversary Tour

  Perennial classic rock favorite AMERICA is heading to the EKU Center. The band harmonized its way to the top of the charts in 1971 on the strength of their signature song "A Horse With No Name," which they followed up with a string of hits, including "Ventura Highway" and "Sister Golden Hair." Five decades later, founding members Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell are still making music together, touring the world, and thrilling audiences with their timeless sound.

For more information visit ekucenter.com

Info

EKU Center for the Arts 1 Hall Drive, Richmond, Kentucky 40475
Concerts & Live Music
859-622-7469
