EKU Center Presents Air Supply

The group catapulted to the top of the charts with a succession of hit songs, including "Lost In Love," "All Out Of Love," "The One That You Love," "Sweet Dreams," "Making Love Out Of Nothing At All," and "Every Woman In The World." Their songs and live shows continue to captivate audiences around the world. Don't miss your chance to experience Air Supply in concert at EKU Center.

For more information visit ekucenter.com