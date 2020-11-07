EKU Center Presents Air Supply

to Google Calendar - EKU Center Presents Air Supply - 2020-11-07 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - EKU Center Presents Air Supply - 2020-11-07 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - EKU Center Presents Air Supply - 2020-11-07 19:30:00 iCalendar - EKU Center Presents Air Supply - 2020-11-07 19:30:00

EKU Center for the Arts 1 Hall Drive, Richmond, Kentucky 40475

EKU Center Presents Air Supply

 The group catapulted to the top of the charts with a succession of hit songs, including "Lost In Love," "All Out Of Love," "The One That You Love," "Sweet Dreams," "Making Love Out Of Nothing At All," and "Every Woman In The World." Their songs and live shows continue to captivate audiences around the world. Don't miss your chance to experience Air Supply in concert at EKU Center.

For more information visit ekucenter.com

Info

EKU Center for the Arts 1 Hall Drive, Richmond, Kentucky 40475 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
859-622-7469
to Google Calendar - EKU Center Presents Air Supply - 2020-11-07 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - EKU Center Presents Air Supply - 2020-11-07 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - EKU Center Presents Air Supply - 2020-11-07 19:30:00 iCalendar - EKU Center Presents Air Supply - 2020-11-07 19:30:00