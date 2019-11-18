EKU Center Presents Alice Cooper

to Google Calendar - EKU Center Presents Alice Cooper - 2019-11-18 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - EKU Center Presents Alice Cooper - 2019-11-18 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - EKU Center Presents Alice Cooper - 2019-11-18 18:00:00 iCalendar - EKU Center Presents Alice Cooper - 2019-11-18 18:00:00

EKU Center for the Arts 1 Hall Drive, Richmond, Kentucky 40475

EKU Center Presents Alice Cooper

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and hard rock sensation ALICE COOPER is bringing his all-new "Ol' Black Eyes is Back" tour to EKU Center! With a career spanning 50 years, 27 albums, and numerous hits ("No More Mr. Nice Guy," "I'm Eighteen," "School's Out," "Welcome to My Nightmare," and "Poison"), Alice Cooper is one of the most iconic and recognizable music legends in rock history. The Godfather of Shock Rock is known for his theatrical stage shows as much as his music and is sure to put on a show that will leave you electrified.

For more information visit ekucenter.com

Info

EKU Center for the Arts 1 Hall Drive, Richmond, Kentucky 40475 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
859-622-7469
to Google Calendar - EKU Center Presents Alice Cooper - 2019-11-18 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - EKU Center Presents Alice Cooper - 2019-11-18 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - EKU Center Presents Alice Cooper - 2019-11-18 18:00:00 iCalendar - EKU Center Presents Alice Cooper - 2019-11-18 18:00:00