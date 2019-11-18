EKU Center Presents Alice Cooper

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and hard rock sensation ALICE COOPER is bringing his all-new "Ol' Black Eyes is Back" tour to EKU Center! With a career spanning 50 years, 27 albums, and numerous hits ("No More Mr. Nice Guy," "I'm Eighteen," "School's Out," "Welcome to My Nightmare," and "Poison"), Alice Cooper is one of the most iconic and recognizable music legends in rock history. The Godfather of Shock Rock is known for his theatrical stage shows as much as his music and is sure to put on a show that will leave you electrified.

