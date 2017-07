EKU Center Presents Black Violin

BLACK VIOLIN is composed of violist Wil Baptiste and violinist Kev Marcus, who combine their classical training and hip-hop influences to create a distinctive multi-genre sound that is often described as “classical boom.” They have shared stages with a who’s who of music superstars, including Tom Petty, Aretha Franklin, The Eagles, and Aerosmith, as well as performed for our troops in Iraq.

Tickets: $25 / $35 / $45 / $55

For more information visit ekucenter.com