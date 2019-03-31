EKU Center Presents Chicago

EKU Center for the Arts 1 Hall Drive, Richmond, Kentucky 40475

EKU Center Presents Chicago

 Chicago, the legendary "rock and roll band with horns," is returning to the EKU Center this spring! Their mind-boggling catalog of hit songs includes "Make Me Smile," Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?," “You’re The Inspiration,” "Saturday in the Park," and "25 or 6 to 4." They are the first American rock band to chart Top 40 albums in six consecutive decades. Don't miss Chicago at the EKU Center for a concert experience you'll never forget!

EKU Center for the Arts 1 Hall Drive, Richmond, Kentucky 40475 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
859-622-7469
