EKU Center Presents Chicago

Chicago, the legendary "rock and roll band with horns," is returning to the EKU Center this spring! Their mind-boggling catalog of hit songs includes "Make Me Smile," Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?," “You’re The Inspiration,” "Saturday in the Park," and "25 or 6 to 4." They are the first American rock band to chart Top 40 albums in six consecutive decades. Don't miss Chicago at the EKU Center for a concert experience you'll never forget!

For more information visit ekucenter.com