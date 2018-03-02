EKU Center Presents Chonda Pierce

Food for the Hungry presents CHONDA PIERCE and the "Getting Back To Funny" Tour. The Emmy nominated and best-selling comedian, or "the country comic" as Billboard Magazine dubbed her, has been cracking up audiences for more than two decades with her winning combination of fierce wit and southern charm. Pierce will be joined by Christian recording artist Karyn Williams. Experience all the laughs at the EKU Center on Friday, March 2.

For more information visit ekucenter.com