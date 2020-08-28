EKU Center Presents Chonda Pierce
EKU Center for the Arts 1 Hall Drive, Richmond, Kentucky 40475
Best-selling comedian Chonda Pierce returns to the EKU Center stage this spring to share her hilarious view of life through her highs and lows. This is an evening you won't want to miss. Get your tickets to see the Queen of Clean comedy today!
