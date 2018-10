EKU Center Presents Cirque Mechanic

Get ready for 42 feet full of thrills, laughs and excitement. Cirque Mechanics 42FT takes an industrial spin on traditional circus with acrobats on mechanical wonders, ageless stories spun in mid-air, and astonishing theatrics for the whole family. Tickets on sale Friday, October 26 10AM.

Ticket Prices: $20 / $30

For more information visit ekucenter.com