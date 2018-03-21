EKU Center Presents Clint Black

EKU Center for the Arts 1 Hall Drive, Richmond, Kentucky 40475

Spend an intimate evening with one of Country’s biggest stars, CLINT BLACK. The singer-songwriter surged to superstardom as part of the fabled Class of ‘89, reaching No. 1 with five consecutive singles from his triple-platinum debut, Killin’ Time. He followed that with the triple-platinum, Put Yourself In My Shoes, and then a string of platinum and gold albums. Don’t miss your chance to see the legend in concert at the EKU Center.

Tickets: $39 / $49 / $59 / $75

For more information visit ekucenter.com

EKU Center for the Arts 1 Hall Drive, Richmond, Kentucky 40475 View Map
859-622-7469
