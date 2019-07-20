EKU Center Presents Cody Jinks

For well over a decade, Cody Jinks has devoted himself to making country music that's equal parts uncompromising and empathic, often giving voice to those who exist on the margins of modern life. Since first emerging as a solo artist in the mid-2000s, the Texas-bred singer/songwriter has steadily advanced from playing nearly-empty bar rooms to building a following so dedicated they’ve formed their own fan club—a self-governed group called the Flockers, comprised of 21,000+ members and counting.

