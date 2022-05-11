EKU Center Presents Collage Dance Collective

After presenting eleven seasons of emotionally evocative performances to local and international audiences and cultivating a love of dance in thousands of students, Collage Dance remains at the national forefront of inspiring the growth and diversity of ballet. Collage Dance’s founders established the professional dance company in New York City in 2006 in response to the ballet industry’s lack of racial diversity on stage. In 2009, after moving to Memphis, Tennessee, Collage opened its dance conservatory to expand access to classical training to communities of color and prepare them for collegial and professional dance appointments. Collage’s professional dancers serve as role models and cultural ambassadors for the city of Memphis while Collage’s conservatory programs provide a multitude of ways for our community to engage with the fine arts and dramatically changing the landscape of dance in the American South See Collage in “Saint Glory” and the rest of their season 12 repertoire at EKU Center on May 11.

For more information visit ekucenter.com