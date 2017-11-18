EKU Center Presents Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood

EKU Center for the Arts 1 Hall Drive, Richmond, Kentucky 40475

EKU Center Presents Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood

The legacy of the beloved “Mister Rogers Neighborhood” lives on with the award- winning TV series, Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, from The Fred Rogers Company and PBS KIDS. Now, Daniel and his friends are hopping aboard the trolley to delight live audiences with DANIEL TIGER’S NEIGHBORHOOD LIVE! Donning his iconic red sweater, Daniel invites the audience on an interactive musical adventure as he and his friends explore their much-loved Neighborhood of Make-Believe.

Tickets: $25 / $35 / $45 / $75

For more information visit ekucenter.com

