EKU Center Presents Disney Junior Dance Party On Tour

to Google Calendar - EKU Center Presents Disney Junior Dance Party On Tour - 2018-10-17 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - EKU Center Presents Disney Junior Dance Party On Tour - 2018-10-17 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - EKU Center Presents Disney Junior Dance Party On Tour - 2018-10-17 18:00:00 iCalendar - EKU Center Presents Disney Junior Dance Party On Tour - 2018-10-17 18:00:00

EKU Center for the Arts 1 Hall Drive, Richmond, Kentucky 40475

EKU Center Presents Disney Junior Dance Party On Tour

Are you ready to DANCE?!? Disney Junior Dance Party On Tour Presented by Pull-Ups® Training Pants! is an ALL NEW interactive live concert experience. Sing along to Disney Junior’s greatest hits with your favorite characters: Mickey and the Roadster Racers, Sofia The First, Puppy Dog Pals, Elena of Avalor, Doc McStuffins, Vampirina, The Lion Guard, Muppet Babies and more! Kids of all ages and their families are invited to get up and dance, play games and join the biggest dance party around!

Tickets: $34.50 / $44.50 / $59.50

For more information visit ekucenter.com

Info
EKU Center for the Arts 1 Hall Drive, Richmond, Kentucky 40475 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
859-622-7469
to Google Calendar - EKU Center Presents Disney Junior Dance Party On Tour - 2018-10-17 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - EKU Center Presents Disney Junior Dance Party On Tour - 2018-10-17 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - EKU Center Presents Disney Junior Dance Party On Tour - 2018-10-17 18:00:00 iCalendar - EKU Center Presents Disney Junior Dance Party On Tour - 2018-10-17 18:00:00

Tags

Apr 2018

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Friday

April 27, 2018

Saturday

April 28, 2018

Sunday

April 29, 2018

Monday

April 30, 2018

Tuesday

May 1, 2018

Wednesday

May 2, 2018

Thursday

May 3, 2018

Submit Yours