EKU Center Presents Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza

The Pollstar nominated Disney Junior tour is back with an ALL-NEW show, Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza! This show brings beloved Disney Junior characters and favorite Marvel Super Heroes together live on stage for a jam-packed, concert-style show with singing, dancing, acrobatics, and more. It will feature favorite songs from hit Disney Junior series, as well as new original music. Mickey, Minnie, and their pals are getting ready to throw a huge costume party but mysterious green rain, wind, and smoke keep interrupting the fun. Can Spidey and his Amazing Friends help save the Costume Palooza? Come join the party!

Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza is bringing a jam-packed, immersive live concert experience to cities across the nation! Come see Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Doc McStuffins, Alice, the Puppy Dog Pals, and Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends LIVE on stage. This is one Costume Palooza you won’t want to miss!

For more information call (859) 622-7469 or visit ekucenter.com