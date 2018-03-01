EKU Center Presents Freedom Riders

In honor of Black History Month, the EKU Center announces two new student matinee performances, Freedom Riders.

Freedom Riders is the latest addition to the canon of American History plays by Mad River Theater Works. This new play, with original songs and music, explores the valiant and courageous personalities behind one of the most critical chapters in the history of the Civil Rights movement. Freedom Riders demonstrates the importance of working together to affect change and specifically how non-violent protests were used to focus attention on the cruelties of segregation. Recommended for grades 3 through 8.

