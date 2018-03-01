EKU Center Presents Freedom Riders

Google Calendar - EKU Center Presents Freedom Riders - 2018-03-01 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - EKU Center Presents Freedom Riders - 2018-03-01 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - EKU Center Presents Freedom Riders - 2018-03-01 00:00:00 iCalendar - EKU Center Presents Freedom Riders - 2018-03-01 00:00:00

EKU Center for the Arts 1 Hall Drive, Richmond, Kentucky 40475

EKU Center Presents Freedom Riders

In honor of Black History Month, the EKU Center announces two new student matinee performances, Freedom Riders.

Freedom Riders is the latest addition to the canon of American History plays by Mad River Theater Works. This new play, with original songs and music, explores the valiant and courageous personalities behind one of the most critical chapters in the history of the Civil Rights movement. Freedom Riders demonstrates the importance of working together to affect change and specifically how non-violent protests were used to focus attention on the cruelties of segregation. Recommended for grades 3 through 8.

For more information visit ekucenter.com

Info
EKU Center for the Arts 1 Hall Drive, Richmond, Kentucky 40475 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
859-622-7469
Google Calendar - EKU Center Presents Freedom Riders - 2018-03-01 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - EKU Center Presents Freedom Riders - 2018-03-01 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - EKU Center Presents Freedom Riders - 2018-03-01 00:00:00 iCalendar - EKU Center Presents Freedom Riders - 2018-03-01 00:00:00

Tags

feb2018

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Saturday

February 3, 2018

Sunday

February 4, 2018

Monday

February 5, 2018

Tuesday

February 6, 2018

Wednesday

February 7, 2018

Thursday

February 8, 2018

Friday

February 9, 2018

Submit Yours