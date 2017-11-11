EKU Center Presents Gaither Vocal Band

Multi-Grammy Award-winner Bill Gaither hosts a spectacular evening of music, laughter, and encouragement, featuring the talent of the prestigious GAITHER VOCAL BAND. You’ll hear timeless Gospel classics, as well as inspiring new favorites embraced by audiences of all ages and backgrounds. Few events have the ability to unite individuals from all walks of life the way Gaither concerts do. It will leave you encouraged, grateful, and most certainly, smiling!

For more information visit ekucenter.com