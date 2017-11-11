EKU Center Presents Gaither Vocal Band

to Google Calendar - EKU Center Presents Gaither Vocal Band - 2017-11-11 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - EKU Center Presents Gaither Vocal Band - 2017-11-11 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - EKU Center Presents Gaither Vocal Band - 2017-11-11 19:30:00 iCalendar - EKU Center Presents Gaither Vocal Band - 2017-11-11 19:30:00

EKU Center for the Arts 1 Hall Drive, Richmond, Kentucky 40475

EKU Center Presents  Gaither Vocal Band

Multi-Grammy Award-winner Bill Gaither hosts a spectacular evening of music, laughter, and encouragement, featuring the talent of the prestigious GAITHER VOCAL BAND. You’ll hear timeless Gospel classics, as well as inspiring new favorites embraced by audiences of all ages and backgrounds. Few events have the ability to unite individuals from all walks of life the way Gaither concerts do. It will leave you encouraged, grateful, and most certainly, smiling!

For more information visit ekucenter.com

Info
EKU Center for the Arts 1 Hall Drive, Richmond, Kentucky 40475 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
859-622-7469
to Google Calendar - EKU Center Presents Gaither Vocal Band - 2017-11-11 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - EKU Center Presents Gaither Vocal Band - 2017-11-11 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - EKU Center Presents Gaither Vocal Band - 2017-11-11 19:30:00 iCalendar - EKU Center Presents Gaither Vocal Band - 2017-11-11 19:30:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Friday

July 7, 2017

Saturday

July 8, 2017

Sunday

July 9, 2017

Monday

July 10, 2017

Tuesday

July 11, 2017

Wednesday

July 12, 2017

Thursday

July 13, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™