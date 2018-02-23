EKU Center Presents Get The Led Out

EKU Center for the Arts 1 Hall Drive, Richmond, Kentucky 40475

EKU Center Presents Get The Led Out

From the bombastic and epic, to the folky and mystical, GET THE LED OUT have captured the essence of the recorded catalog of Led Zeppelin and brought it to the concert stage. Six veteran musicians deliver Zeppelin songs live, like you’ve never heard before, in all their depth and glory with the studio overdubs that Zeppelin themselves never performed. No wigs or fake English accents, just a high energy Zeppelin concert with an honest, heart-thumping intensity.

Tickets: $35 / $45 / $59

For more information visit ekucenter.com

EKU Center for the Arts 1 Hall Drive, Richmond, Kentucky 40475 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
859-622-7469
