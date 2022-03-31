EKU Center Presents Gregory Alan Isakov & Special Guest Joe Purdy

Born in Johannesburg, South Africa, and now calling Colorado home, horticulturist-turned-musician Gregory Alan Isakov has cast an impressive presence on the indie-rock and folk worlds with his five full-length studio albums: "That Sea," "The Gambler;" "This Empty Northern Hemisphere," The Weatherman," "Gregory Alan Isakov with the Colorado Symphony" and "Evening Machines" (nominated for a Grammy award for Best Folk Album). Isakov tours internationally with his band, and has performed with several national symphony orchestras across the United States.

For more information call (859) 622-7469 or visit ekucenter.com