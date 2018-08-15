EKU Center Presents Heather Land - I Ain’t Doin it Tour

Her hilarious Snapchat videos have us laughing — with more than 300 million views. Now you can see HEATHER LAND in person at the EKU Center on the 2018 i ain't doin it tour for a solid night of comedy as she says, "Full of crazy things I ain’t doin (and a lot of mess I’ve already done). I’m also bringing some music your way so get ready!" There’s a meet-n-greet before the show.

Tickets: $34.50 / $54.50 / $104.50

For more information visit ekucenter.com