EKU Center Presents Jason Isbell

Jason Isbell has established himself as one of the most respected and celebrated songwriters of his generation. Isbell broke through in 2013 with the release of Southeastern. His next two albums, Something More Than Free (2015) and The Nashville Sound (2017), won Grammy Awards for Best Americana Album & Best American Roots Song. Isbell's song "Maybe It's Time" was featured in the 2019 reboot of A Star Is Born. His most recent full-length album, Reunions (2020), is a critically-acclaimed collection of ten new songs. that showcases an artist at the height of his powers and a band fully charged with creativity and confidence. In April of 2021, it was announced that Isbell would appear in the upcoming Martin Scorsese film, Killers of the Flower Moon.

For more information call (859) 622-7469 or visit ekucenter.com