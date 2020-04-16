EKU Center Presents Jerry Seinfeld

America's premier comedian, Jerry Seinfeld, returns for the fourth time to the EKU Center to perform his signature stand-up routine. Seinfeld made his Netflix debut with the original stand-up special "Jerry Before Seinfeld." His latest project on Netflix is the Emmy-nominated and critically acclaimed web series "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee." Most recently, Seinfeld has been performing at the Beacon Theatre in New York City as part of an ongoing residency.

