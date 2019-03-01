EKU Center Presents KC and The Sunshine Band

to Google Calendar - EKU Center Presents KC and The Sunshine Band - 2019-03-01 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - EKU Center Presents KC and The Sunshine Band - 2019-03-01 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - EKU Center Presents KC and The Sunshine Band - 2019-03-01 18:00:00 iCalendar - EKU Center Presents KC and The Sunshine Band - 2019-03-01 18:00:00

EKU Center for the Arts 1 Hall Drive, Richmond, Kentucky 40475

EKU Center Presents KC and The Sunshine Band

KC and the Sunshine Band are still as widely popular today as they were when they first danced into the music scene 40 years ago. Harry Wayne Casey - KC for short - developed a unique fusion of R&B and funk, with a hint of a Latin percussion groove, giving us an impressive string of hits like "Get Down Tonight," "That's The Way (I Like It)," and "Shake Your Booty." With sales of over 100 million records, nine Grammy nominations, three Grammy Awards, and an American Music Award, KC and the Sunshine Band are one of the most progressive bands of the 70s, and credited with changing the sound of modern pop music!

For more information visit ekucenter.com

Info
EKU Center for the Arts 1 Hall Drive, Richmond, Kentucky 40475 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
859-622-7469
to Google Calendar - EKU Center Presents KC and The Sunshine Band - 2019-03-01 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - EKU Center Presents KC and The Sunshine Band - 2019-03-01 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - EKU Center Presents KC and The Sunshine Band - 2019-03-01 18:00:00 iCalendar - EKU Center Presents KC and The Sunshine Band - 2019-03-01 18:00:00

Tags

oct20182

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Monday

October 8, 2018

Tuesday

October 9, 2018

Wednesday

October 10, 2018

Thursday

October 11, 2018

Friday

October 12, 2018

Saturday

October 13, 2018

Sunday

October 14, 2018

Submit Yours