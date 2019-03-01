EKU Center Presents KC and The Sunshine Band

KC and the Sunshine Band are still as widely popular today as they were when they first danced into the music scene 40 years ago. Harry Wayne Casey - KC for short - developed a unique fusion of R&B and funk, with a hint of a Latin percussion groove, giving us an impressive string of hits like "Get Down Tonight," "That's The Way (I Like It)," and "Shake Your Booty." With sales of over 100 million records, nine Grammy nominations, three Grammy Awards, and an American Music Award, KC and the Sunshine Band are one of the most progressive bands of the 70s, and credited with changing the sound of modern pop music!

For more information visit ekucenter.com