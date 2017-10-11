EKU Center Presents Kansas

EKU Center for the Arts 1 Hall Drive, Richmond, Kentucky 40475

EKU Center Presents Kansas

Legendary rock icons KANSAS are bringing their highly-acclaimed Leftoverture 40th Anniversary Tour to the EKU Center this fall. The band will perform their hit album Leftoverture in its entirety. The 1976 breakthrough album contains the smash hit and million-selling single, "Carry On Wayward Son," as well as favorites "The Wall," "Miracles Out Of Nowhere," and "What’s On My Mind." Fans can expect to hear the hits they know and love, a few deep cuts, and new work from the band's latest album, The Prelude Implicit.

For a complete season schedule, with performance times, costs and much more information, visit ekucenter.com

EKU Center for the Arts 1 Hall Drive, Richmond, Kentucky 40475

859-622-7469

