EKU Center Presents Kinky Boots

KINKY BOOTS is Broadway’s huge-hearted, high-heeled hit! With songs by Grammy and Tony winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper, this joyous musical celebration is about the friendships we discover, and the belief that you can change the world when you change your mind. Inspired by true events, this musical takes you from a gentlemen’s shoe factory in Northampton to the glamorous catwalks of Milan. Kinky Boots is the winner of six Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Score, and Best Choreography.

Tickets: $45 / $59 / $69 / $85

