EKU Center Presents Kinky Boots

to Google Calendar - EKU Center Presents Kinky Boots - 2018-04-17 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - EKU Center Presents Kinky Boots - 2018-04-17 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - EKU Center Presents Kinky Boots - 2018-04-17 19:00:00 iCalendar - EKU Center Presents Kinky Boots - 2018-04-17 19:00:00

EKU Center for the Arts 1 Hall Drive, Richmond, Kentucky 40475

EKU Center Presents Kinky Boots

KINKY BOOTS is Broadway’s huge-hearted, high-heeled hit! With songs by Grammy and Tony winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper, this joyous musical celebration is about the friendships we discover, and the belief that you can change the world when you change your mind. Inspired by true events, this musical takes you from a gentlemen’s shoe factory in Northampton to the glamorous catwalks of Milan. Kinky Boots is the winner of six Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Score, and Best Choreography.

Tickets: $45 / $59 / $69 / $85

For more information visit ekucenter.com

Info
EKU Center for the Arts 1 Hall Drive, Richmond, Kentucky 40475 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
859-622-7469
to Google Calendar - EKU Center Presents Kinky Boots - 2018-04-17 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - EKU Center Presents Kinky Boots - 2018-04-17 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - EKU Center Presents Kinky Boots - 2018-04-17 19:00:00 iCalendar - EKU Center Presents Kinky Boots - 2018-04-17 19:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Friday

July 7, 2017

Saturday

July 8, 2017

Sunday

July 9, 2017

Monday

July 10, 2017

Tuesday

July 11, 2017

Wednesday

July 12, 2017

Thursday

July 13, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™