EKU Center Presents Legendary rock icons KANSAS

Legendary rock icons KANSAS return to the EKU Center this fall on their highly-acclaimed Point of Know Return Tour. This time out, the band will perform their hit album, Point of Know Return, in its entirety, along with other fan favorites as part of the anniversary tour of the 1977 album release. The album contains one of the band's most popular songs, "Dust in the Wind," as well as the title track, "Point of Know Return." Fans can expect to hear hits, including "Carry On Wayward Son," deep cuts, and other songs they know and love.

For more information visit ekucenter.com