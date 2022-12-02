EKU Center Presents Lexington Ballet's Nutcracker

THE NUTCRACKER marches back onto the EKU Center stage this holiday season in an enchanting production that will delight every member of the family. Join Marie on a magical journey with the Sugar Plum Fairy, waltzing flowers, the Snow Queen, and, of course, the Nutcracker Prince as they battle the Mouse King and travel to the Land of Sweets. Lexington Ballet performs this beautiful masterpiece under the artistic direction of Luis Dominguez. It's sure to put you in the Christmas spirit!

For more information call (859) 622-7469 or visit ekucenter.com