EKU Center Presents Mannheim Steamroller Christmas

America’s favorite holiday tradition returns to the EKU Center by popular demand. MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS by Grammy winner Chip Davis features the beloved Christmas music of Mannheim Steamroller along with dazzling multimedia effects. Experience the magic as the spirit of the season comes alive with the signature sound of Mannheim Steamroller!

Tickets: $39 / $59 / $69 / $84

For more information visit ekucenter.com