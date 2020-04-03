EKU Center Presents MasterChef Junior Live!

MasterChef Junior Live! is coming to Kentucky! Due to popular demand, this high-energy, interactive stage production is extending its debut tour to the EKU Center in 2020, bringing the culinary hit TV show MasterChef Junior directly to fans and foodies alike... LIVE on stage!

The family-friendly show will feature head-to-head cooking demonstrations and fun (sometimes messy!) challenges with past MasterChef Junior contestants, and an overall immersive audience experience fun for all ages.

Bring the whole family to see MasterChef Junior Live! Limited VIP Packages are available that include a premium seat, meet and greet experience, signed show poster, photos, and more. It's a recipe for a guaranteed good time!

For more information visit ekucenter.com