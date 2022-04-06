EKU Center Presents Micky Dolenz of the Monkees

Honoring the contributions of his bandmates – the late Davy Jones, Mike Nesmith, and Peter Tork – in song and with personal multimedia footage of the legendary performers, Micky Dolenz will celebrate The Monkees’ lasting legacy on record and film.

Commemorating more than 50 years of music, Dolenz will be backed by a seven-piece band, performing all of The Monkees’ worldwide hits (“I’m A Believer,” “Daydream Believer,” “Last Train To Clarksville,” “Pleasant Valley Sunday,” “(I’m Not Your) Steppin’ Stone” and “That Was Then, This Is Now”). Along with their songs, Dolenz will share stories and unseen images of The Monkees from his personal archive.

For more information call (859) 622-7469 or visit ekucenter.com