EKU Center Presents Monty Python's Spamalot

The Tony-winning Best Musical, Monty Python's Spamalot, brings its search for the Holy Grail to the EKU Center. This outrageous musical comedy is lovingly ripped off from the film classic Monty Python and the Holy Grail. With a book by Eric Idle and music and lyrics by the Grammy-winning team of Mr. Idle and John Du Prez, Spamalot tells the tale of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table as they embark on their quest for the Holy Grail. Flying cows, killer rabbits, taunting Frenchmen, and show-stopping musical numbers are just a few of the reasons audiences worldwide are eating up Spamalot!

Tickets: $39.50 / $55 / $65 / $80

For more information visit ekucenter.com