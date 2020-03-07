EKU Center Presents Newsboys

Since arriving on the scene in 1985 the Newsboys have taken Christian music by storm. Nearly three decades later, the iconic band is an undisputed industry leader, garnering six gold albums, eight million units in career sales, 33 No. 1 singles, multiple Grammy and American Music Award nominations and signature hits ranging from "He Reigns" and "Born Again" to their recent 15-week chart-topper, "We Believe."

