EKU Center Presents Old Crow Medicine Show

Old Crow Medicine Show has been winning audiences since 1998 with their boundless energy and spirit. The band has been inducted as members of the Grand Ole Opry, and won two Grammy Awards: “Best Folk Album” for Remedy (2014) and “Best Long Form Music Video” for Big Easy Express (2013). Additionally, their classic single, “Wagon Wheel”, received the RIAA’s Double-Platinum certification in 2019 for selling over 2,000,000 copies while the band’s debut album O.C.M.S. has been certified Gold. The band has announced their latest album, "Paint This Town," will be released this spring.

For more information call (859) 622-7469 or visit ekucenter.com