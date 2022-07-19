EKU Center Presents Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo DeNovo

to

EKU Center for the Arts 1 Hall Drive, Richmond, Kentucky 40475

EKU Center Presents Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo DeNovo

 Pat Benatar’s staggering vocals and take-no-prisoners attitude, along with Neil Giraldo’s trailblazing artistry as a guitarist, producer and songwriter forged the undeniable chemistry and unique sound that created some of rocks most memorable hits including We Belong, Invincible, Love Is A Battlefield, Promises In The Dark, We Live For Love, Heartbreaker and Hell Is For Children. Together they have created two multi-platinum, five platinum and three gold albums, as well as nineteen Top 40 hits. They have sold over thirty million records worldwide and have won an unprecedented four consecutive GRAMMY® awards. Their rock and roll love affair has endured for more than three and a half decades. Pat and Neil continue to tour, selling out concerts everywhere. Their chemistry will undoubtedly be thrilling music fans forever.

For more information call 859.622.7469 or visit ekucenter.com

Info

EKU Center for the Arts 1 Hall Drive, Richmond, Kentucky 40475
Concerts & Live Music
859-622-7469
to
Google Calendar - EKU Center Presents Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo DeNovo - 2022-07-19 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - EKU Center Presents Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo DeNovo - 2022-07-19 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - EKU Center Presents Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo DeNovo - 2022-07-19 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - EKU Center Presents Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo DeNovo - 2022-07-19 18:00:00 ical