EKU Center Presents Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo DeNovo

Pat Benatar’s staggering vocals and take-no-prisoners attitude, along with Neil Giraldo’s trailblazing artistry as a guitarist, producer and songwriter forged the undeniable chemistry and unique sound that created some of rocks most memorable hits including We Belong, Invincible, Love Is A Battlefield, Promises In The Dark, We Live For Love, Heartbreaker and Hell Is For Children. Together they have created two multi-platinum, five platinum and three gold albums, as well as nineteen Top 40 hits. They have sold over thirty million records worldwide and have won an unprecedented four consecutive GRAMMY® awards. Their rock and roll love affair has endured for more than three and a half decades. Pat and Neil continue to tour, selling out concerts everywhere. Their chemistry will undoubtedly be thrilling music fans forever.

