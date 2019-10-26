EKU Center Presents Peter Rabbit Tales

Peter Rabbit, his sister Flopsy and his cousin Benjamin are all grown up! Flopsy and Benjamin are married with bunnies of their own when the nasty badger, Tommy Brock, decides to steal the babies. Peter and Benjamin set off on an adventure to rescue them, and along the way, relive their childhood misadventures with Mr. McGregor and his cat. On their journey, the cousins manage to avoid the dangerous fox, Mr. Tod, and they recruit Squirrel Nutkin, a cheeky squirrel who's lost his tail, and Mrs. Tiggy-Winkle, the kindly hedgehog, to help them find the bunnies. With delightful derring-do, Peter hilariously pits the badger and fox against one another and rescues the baby bunnies. Benjamin and Flopsy are joyously reunited with their children, and all return home together to live happily ever after!

For more information visit ekucenter.com