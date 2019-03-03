EKU Center Presents Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella

EKU Center for the Arts 1 Hall Drive, Richmond, Kentucky 40475

EKU Center Presents Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella

Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella is the Tony-winning Broadway musical from the creators of The Sound of Music and South Pacific that's delighting audiences with its contemporary take on the classic tale. This lush production features an incredible orchestra, jaw-dropping transformations, and all the moments you love—the pumpkin, the glass slipper, the masked ball, and more—plus some surprising new twists! Discover Rodgers + Hammerstein's most beloved songs, including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible/It's Possible” and “Ten Minutes Ago,” in this hilarious and romantic experience for anyone who's ever had a wish, a dream... or a really great pair of shoes.

Tickets: $39.50 / $55 / $65 / $80

For more information visit ekucenter.com

EKU Center for the Arts 1 Hall Drive, Richmond, Kentucky 40475
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
859-622-7469
