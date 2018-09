EKU Center Presents Ron White

Comedian Ron White first rose to fame as the cigar-smoking, scotch-drinking funnyman from the Blue Collar Comedy Tour phenomenon, but now as a chart-topping Grammy-nominated comedian and a feature film actor, Ron White has established himself as a star in his own right. All four of his comedy albums charted No. 1 on the Billboard Comedy Charts.

