EKU Center Presents Sara Evans

EKU Center for the Arts 1 Hall Drive, Richmond, Kentucky 40475

Multi-platinum country superstar Sara Evans has five No. 1 singles, sold millions of records, won the Academy of Country Music's Top Female Vocalist Award, and claimed a Country Music Association trophy for her signature song, "Born To Fly." She is partnering with CMT for the fourth annual "Next Women of Country" Tour and will be joined by singer/songwriters Raelynn and Kalie Shorr. "Next Women of Country" is a multi-platform initiative that supports and showcases the rising generation of female superstars.

For more information visit ekucenter.com

EKU Center for the Arts 1 Hall Drive, Richmond, Kentucky 40475
Concerts & Live Music
859-622-7469
