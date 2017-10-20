EKU Center Presents Shirley Caesar

EKU Center for the Arts 1 Hall Drive, Richmond, Kentucky 40475

EKU Center Presents Shiley Caesar

Get ready for an extraordinary evening of soul-moving music with The First Lady of Gospel, SHIRLEY CAESAR. Long recognized as a Gospel icon in the ranks of Mahalia Jackson, Caesar has recorded more than 40 albums, won 11 Grammys, 18 Doves, and 14 Stellar Awards. Over the course of her illustrious career she has recorded numerous enduring classics, including “No Charge,” “I Remember Mama,” “Jesus, I Love Calling Your Name,” and “Hold My Mule.”

Tickets: $45 / $55

For more information visit ekucenter.com

Info
EKU Center for the Arts 1 Hall Drive, Richmond, Kentucky 40475
Concerts & Live Music
859-622-7469
