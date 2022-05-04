EKU Center Presents Singer and songwriter JP Saxe

EKU Center Presents Singer/songwriter JP Saxe

Singer/songwriter JP Saxe is a soulful performer who makes yearning, R&B-influenced pop. He gained wider acclaim with his Grammy-nominated 2019 song "If the World Was Ending," produced by Finneas and featuring Julia Michaels. The single, also include on his album Hold It Together, reached the Billboard Hot 100 and earned a Grammy Award nomination for Song of the Year. Saxe most recently delivered his 2021 full-length debut, Dangerous Levels of Introspection, featuring guest appearance by Maren Morris.

A native of Toronto, Canada, Saxe grew up in a creative family as the grandson of award-winning Hungarian-born cellist Janos Starker. Inspired by his grandfather, Saxe initially studied the cello as a teenager. Later, after discovering jazz and R&B, he switched to the piano and guitar, and began writing his own songs.

For more information call (859) 622-7469 or visit ekucenter.com