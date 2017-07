EKU Center Presents Sons of Serendip

SONS OF SERENDIP perform soulful pop music which blends magnificent vocals with harp, piano, and cello to create a sound that touches the heart and lifts the spirit. A fan favorite on America’s Got Talent, the quartet has reinvented beloved hit songs, including Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game,” Duran Duran’s “Ordinary World,” Evanescence’s “Bring Me to Life,” and Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.”

Tickets: $25 / $35 / $49

For more information visit ekucenter.com