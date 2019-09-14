EKU Center Presents Terry Fator: The Voice of Entertainment

For the past ten years at the Mirage Hotel Terry Fator has sold out night after night with a show featuring his cast of characters that includes everyone from an Impersonating Turtle to Elton John, to Elvis. In addition to winning America's Got Talent, Terry has won Las Vegas's best show, best all-around performer, best family show, and best overall show.

For more information visit ekucenter.com