EKU Center Presents The Bachelor Live On Stage

The most successful reality romance series in the history of television is coming to EKU Center! The Bachelor Live On Stage official tour guarantees all the drama, the gossip and the romance of your favorite TV show in one delightful evening for the ultimate fan party. Previous Bachelor and Bachelorette favorites will serve as your hosts, as one eligible hometown Bachelor is introduced to local ladies from the audience for a chance at love.

Come to enjoy the show, or come to fall in love! This engaging and hilarious experience will give you and your friends plenty to gossip about and fit an entire season of Bachelor drama into one evening!

For more information visit ekucenter.com