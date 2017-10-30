EKU Center Presents The Beach Boys

EKU Center for the Arts 1 Hall Drive, Richmond, Kentucky 40475

EKU Center Presents The Beach Boys

America’s favorite surf rockers, THE BEACH BOYS, are bringing their “Fun, Fun, Fun” back to the EKU Center! Experience the famous harmonies and classic songs, including “Good Vibrations,” “California Girls,” “Kokomo,” “Help Me, Rhonda,” “Surfin’ USA, “Wouldn’t It Be Nice, “I Get Around,” and so many more. You’ll be instantly transported back to a time of surf, sun, and endless summers. Come relive the magic!

Tickets: $55 / $65 / $75 / $95

For more information visit ekucenter.com

EKU Center for the Arts 1 Hall Drive, Richmond, Kentucky 40475
859-622-7469
