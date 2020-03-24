EKU Center Presents The Beach Boys

to Google Calendar - EKU Center Presents The Beach Boys - 2020-03-24 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - EKU Center Presents The Beach Boys - 2020-03-24 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - EKU Center Presents The Beach Boys - 2020-03-24 18:00:00 iCalendar - EKU Center Presents The Beach Boys - 2020-03-24 18:00:00

EKU Center for the Arts 1 Hall Drive, Richmond, Kentucky 40475

EKU Center Presents The Beach Boys

The unforgettable harmonies and classic sound of The Beach Boys return to EKU Center this February. Performing a career spanning range of material from their early surf rock classics to masterpieces like "Wouldn't It Be Nice" and "God Only Knows," to later hits including "Kokomo." The Beach Boys remain legendary to their millions of fans spanning multiple generations, playing and singing with the same bold imagination and style that marked their explosive debut over 50 years ago.

For more information visit ekucenter.com

Info

EKU Center for the Arts 1 Hall Drive, Richmond, Kentucky 40475 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
859-622-7469
to Google Calendar - EKU Center Presents The Beach Boys - 2020-03-24 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - EKU Center Presents The Beach Boys - 2020-03-24 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - EKU Center Presents The Beach Boys - 2020-03-24 18:00:00 iCalendar - EKU Center Presents The Beach Boys - 2020-03-24 18:00:00