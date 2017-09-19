EKU Center Presents The Doobie Brothers

THE DOOBIE BROTHERS have been delivering mind-blowing, roots-based, harmony-laden, guitar-driven rock and roll for over four decades, selling more than 48 million albums and winning four Grammy Awards. Their latest album, Southbound, features new recordings of the band’s iconic hits with country music’s biggest stars, including Blake Shelton, Zac Brown Band, and Toby Keith. Their No. 1 single “Black Water” leads a catalog of songs that include: “Long Train Runnin’,” “Listen To The Music,” “China Grove,” “Takin’ It To The Streets,” and more.

Tickets: $79.50 / $89.50 / $99.50 / $129.50

For more information visit ekucenter.com