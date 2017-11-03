EKU Center Presents The Femmes of Rock

EKU Center Presents Femmes of Rock

The only string act of its kind, FEMMES OF ROCK starring Bella Electric Strings will rock you with blistering violin solos and unforgettable arrangements of hits from Queen, Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, Prince, David Bowie, The Beatles, and more. These hard rockin’ violinists have performed with Beyoncé, Shakira, and Andrea Bocelli, as well as appeared on America’s Got Talent. Be prepared for something the likes of which you have never seen!

Tickets: $21 / $31 / $41 / $51

For more information visit ekucenter.com