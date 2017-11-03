EKU Center Presents The Femmes of Rock

Google Calendar - EKU Center Presents The Femmes of Rock - 2017-11-03 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - EKU Center Presents The Femmes of Rock - 2017-11-03 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - EKU Center Presents The Femmes of Rock - 2017-11-03 19:30:00 iCalendar - EKU Center Presents The Femmes of Rock - 2017-11-03 19:30:00

EKU Center for the Arts 1 Hall Drive, Richmond, Kentucky 40475

EKU Center Presents Femmes of Rock

The only string act of its kind, FEMMES OF ROCK starring Bella Electric Strings will rock you with blistering violin solos and unforgettable arrangements of hits from Queen, Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, Prince, David Bowie, The Beatles, and more. These hard rockin’ violinists have performed with Beyoncé, Shakira, and Andrea Bocelli, as well as appeared on America’s Got Talent. Be prepared for something the likes of which you have never seen!

Tickets: $21 / $31 / $41 / $51

For more information visit ekucenter.com

Info
EKU Center for the Arts 1 Hall Drive, Richmond, Kentucky 40475 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
859-622-7469
Google Calendar - EKU Center Presents The Femmes of Rock - 2017-11-03 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - EKU Center Presents The Femmes of Rock - 2017-11-03 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - EKU Center Presents The Femmes of Rock - 2017-11-03 19:30:00 iCalendar - EKU Center Presents The Femmes of Rock - 2017-11-03 19:30:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Friday

July 7, 2017

Saturday

July 8, 2017

Sunday

July 9, 2017

Monday

July 10, 2017

Tuesday

July 11, 2017

Wednesday

July 12, 2017

Thursday

July 13, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™