EKU Center Presents The Illusionists

EKU Center for the Arts 1 Hall Drive, Richmond, Kentucky 40475

 The world's best-selling magic show is returning to the EKU Center! This mind-blowing spectacular showcases the jaw-dropping talents of the most incredible Illusionists on Earth. THE ILLUSIONISTS – LIVE FROM BROADWAY has shattered box office records across the globe and dazzles audiences of all ages with a powerful mix of the most outrageous and astonishing acts ever to be seen on stage. This non-stop show is packed with thrilling and sophisticated magic of unprecedented proportions.

