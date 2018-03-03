EKU Center Presents The Prodigal’s Journey

EKU Center for the Arts 1 Hall Drive, Richmond, Kentucky 40475

EKU Center Presents Ballet Magnificat presents The Prodigal’s Journey

The Prodigal’s Journey is a touching tale of forgiveness and restoration, presented by Ballet Magnificat and set to an array of classical ballet, jazz, modern, and even some swing dance. A kaleidoscope of exciting music, costumes, lighting, and staging captivates the hearts of young and old alike in this beloved tale, retold in a contemporary setting. Experience the power of restoration as the Prodigal journeys home.

Tickets: $25.50 / $15.50 Children 12 & Under

For more information visit ekucenter.com

EKU Center for the Arts 1 Hall Drive, Richmond, Kentucky 40475
