EKU Center Presents The Texas Tenors
EKU Center for the Arts 1 Hall Drive, Richmond, Kentucky 40475
After thrilling audiences around the U.S. and abroad, The Texas Tenors bring their acclaimed live concert tour to the EKU Center. Billboard chart-topping recording artists and three-time Emmy Award-winners, The Texas Tenors present an unforgettable musical experience the whole family can enjoy. From Puccini and John Denver to The Righteous Brothers, Bruno Mars and more, this one-of-a-kind concert features an array of country, classical, inspirational, gospel, and Broadway favorites.
For more information visit ekucenter.com