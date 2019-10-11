EKU Center Presents The Texas Tenors

After thrilling audiences around the U.S. and abroad, The Texas Tenors bring their acclaimed live concert tour to the EKU Center. Billboard chart-topping recording artists and three-time Emmy Award-winners, The Texas Tenors present an unforgettable musical experience the whole family can enjoy. From Puccini and John Denver to The Righteous Brothers, Bruno Mars and more, this one-of-a-kind concert features an array of country, classical, inspirational, gospel, and Broadway favorites.

For more information visit ekucenter.com