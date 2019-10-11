EKU Center Presents The Texas Tenors

to Google Calendar - EKU Center Presents The Texas Tenors - 2019-10-11 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - EKU Center Presents The Texas Tenors - 2019-10-11 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - EKU Center Presents The Texas Tenors - 2019-10-11 18:00:00 iCalendar - EKU Center Presents The Texas Tenors - 2019-10-11 18:00:00

EKU Center for the Arts 1 Hall Drive, Richmond, Kentucky 40475

EKU Center Presents The Texas Tenors

 After thrilling audiences around the U.S. and abroad, The Texas Tenors bring their acclaimed live concert tour to the EKU Center. Billboard chart-topping recording artists and three-time Emmy Award-winners, The Texas Tenors present an unforgettable musical experience the whole family can enjoy. From Puccini and John Denver to The Righteous Brothers, Bruno Mars and more, this one-of-a-kind concert features an array of country, classical, inspirational, gospel, and Broadway favorites.

For more information visit ekucenter.com

Info

EKU Center for the Arts 1 Hall Drive, Richmond, Kentucky 40475 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
859-622-7469
to Google Calendar - EKU Center Presents The Texas Tenors - 2019-10-11 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - EKU Center Presents The Texas Tenors - 2019-10-11 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - EKU Center Presents The Texas Tenors - 2019-10-11 18:00:00 iCalendar - EKU Center Presents The Texas Tenors - 2019-10-11 18:00:00